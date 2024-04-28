Apartment fire in VB displaces 13 adults, 7 children, 4 dogs; 1 cat killed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An apartment fire displaced several families Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department said crews were called to a fire in the area of Broad Street and Kellam Road. That's north of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a first-floor apartment. It spread quickly to a second-floor apartment.

The fire was out a little after 4:30 p.m.

The fire department said eight units were affected, including 13 adults, seven children and four dogs. One cat died in the fire.

No one was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.