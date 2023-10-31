Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

BMX track may come to Dunwoody Park in Virginia Beach

BMX.png
Posted at 9:31 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 21:31:27-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The action sport of BMX could soon be coming to Virginia Beach–and not just during a festival.

George Alcarez, a local restaurant owner, who's worked in the city planning department and helped with Jackalope Action Sports Festival says he is working with the city to build a dirt track at Dunwoody Park, near General Booth Boulevard, not far from New Realm Brewery.

He told News 3’s Angela Bohon that it would be in the wooded area behind the playground and would be open to the public.

Learn more by watching the video player above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV