BMX track may come to Dunwoody Park in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The action sport of BMX could soon be coming to Virginia Beach–and not just during a festival.

George Alcarez, a local restaurant owner, who's worked in the city planning department and helped with Jackalope Action Sports Festival says he is working with the city to build a dirt track at Dunwoody Park, near General Booth Boulevard, not far from New Realm Brewery.

He told News 3’s Angela Bohon that it would be in the wooded area behind the playground and would be open to the public.

Learn more by watching the video player above.