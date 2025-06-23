Businesses, economist share thoughts on possible economic impact of U.S. attack on Iran

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Flower vases aren’t the only thing that have to be filled up at Virginia Beach Florist.

Gas tanks in the company vehicles have to be filled up, too, even if the price of gas goes up.

An increase in gas prices is one potential economic impact of the U.S. bombing nuclear sites in Iran June 21.

"What are you going to do? You just kind of roll with the punches. That’s just business. That’s just something that you can’t really factor in. You just have to go with it and if you have to raise your prices, you have to raise your prices," Virginia Beach Florist Owner Russ Price said.

Price said the thought of gas prices possibly going up as a result of the fighting in the Middle East is worrisome, but he hasn’t raised his prices in several years.

“I try to stay competitive and try to keep my cost to the consumer down as much as I can," Price said.

Whether gas prices go up, and the larger economic impact of the U.S. attack on Iran, will depend a lot on how Iran responds, according to ODU economics professor Bob McNab.

“If oil prices surge because of the threat to oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, that, in turn, would downgrade economic expectations and take a hit on the stock market in equities. That would impact people's 401(k)s and their retirement because equities would lose value," McNab explained.

At Jeff’s Flowers in Newport News, co-owner Jeff Kremp said the price of gas isn’t increasing enough to make him raise his prices.

“Right now, we incur the cost and we just kind of work it in," said Kremp.

The price of gas was also not his biggest concern when News 3 interviewed him.

“My son just got out of the Marine Corps. And I have two nephews that are going into the Navy, so I have more concerns than gas prices," Kremp said.

Even if gas goes up, Both Kremp and Price tell News 3 they’ll continue to provide flowers to those who want them.