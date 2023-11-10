Watch Now
Captain Scott M. Springer is Virginia Beach Fire Department’s 2023 Firefighter of the Year

Posted at 9:41 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 21:41:14-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Captain Scott M. Springer is this years Virginia Beach Fire Department's 2023 Firefighter of the Year.

Wednesday, Capt. Springer was presented the award by STIHL representative, Product Manager John Allen, according to a release from the Virginia Beach Fire Department. The Firefighter of the Year award goes to someone who embraces the department's core values: service, caring, honesty, trust and integrity.

The release from the VBFD detailed comments from Capt. Springer's peers:

"He is motivated, compassionate, and a shining example of the Core Values of the VBFD."

"Scott does all these things, both within the department and outside of it surreptitiously."

"He does not seek attention or accolades."

"He maintains high standards for himself and those around him but remains humble and willing to always be the student and a willing helper."

According to the VBFD, Capt. Springer has been with the department since Jan 1, 2013.

