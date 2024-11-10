Watch Now
Cause of Virginia Beach brush fire labeled 'undetermined,' VBFD says

Brush fire off Princess Anne Road in Asheville area of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The origin and cause of a brush fire Saturday morning in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach have been labeled as undetermined, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The report came in around 8 a.m. off Princess Anne Road. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an area near Princess Anne Road and Malbon Road.

"Crews worked with Fire Drone 1 to locate the direction spread of the fire with the aerial thermal imaging camera," the fire department said in a social media post. "Crews were able to contain the fire and focus on hot spots after several hours of navigating through briars and thick vegetation."

In all, about 6 to 6.5 acres were burned, officials said.

Crews had the fire under control just before 11 a.m. and was marked out just before 2 p.m.

