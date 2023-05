VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new Publix is coming to Virginia Beach!

The company said they were excited to announce the newest location, which will be at:

Publix at Hickman Place

Northeast corner of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Pkwy, Virgina Beach.

The store will be 50,820 square feet, according to the release News 3 got Thursday morning.

And the store is expected to open late 2024.

