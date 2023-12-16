Fire at home on W. Plantation Road in Virginia Beach sends 2 to hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people had to go to the hospital after a house fire in Virginia Beach Saturday.

Just before 10:30 a.m., crews responded to W. Plantation Road for a house fire, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesperson Barbara Morrison.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home, Morrison said.

The fire department said two people are displaced. One person had to go to the hospital for burns. A neighbor went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still working to figure out how and where the fire started.