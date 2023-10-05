Watch Now
Fisherman finds dead body in Lake Smith, Virginia Beach police investigating

Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 05, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in Lake Smith this week, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VBPD says at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, a fisherman reported a body found in Lake Smith. Once officers arrived at the scene, they confirmed that the person was dead, according to police.

Police say the body was recovered by detectives, and the case is now being investigated. They are still trying to identify the deceased person, police say.

