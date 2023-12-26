Got holiday trash? Recycle if you can

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With Christmas over, people are getting rid of a lot of trash. But recycling is an option some are taking advantage of.

According to the University of Colorado’s environmental center, about 25 percent more trash is created by Americans between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

That's about 25 million tons, or about one million extra tons, per week.

Many localities and trash collection companies offer recycling services.

At the Virginia Aquarium on Dec. 26, two men who were donating trees from their church’s Christmas tree lot said they’re happy to be able to recycle them.

“We had 536 trees come in and what you see here is what’s left over. We actually got quite a few more trees than we expected," Jeff Fopma said. "The aquarium uses them for their dunes and surrounding areas and stuff, so instead of shredding them up I’ll put them back in the water for the nature.”

