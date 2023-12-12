Virginia Beach Oceanfront graphic indicates October date for Something in the Water

A map graphic of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront indicating the Something in the Water music festival would be held in October 2024 was presented to the Virginia Beach city council on Tuesday.
The graphic was shown by Nancy Helman, director of the city's Convention and Visitor's Bureau.
Last week, News 3 asked officials with the city of Virginia Beach about the date change and they said that any official dates would be announced by the festival organizers.
News
Could Something in the Water 2024 be held in October?
5:26 PM, Dec 08, 2023