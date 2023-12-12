Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach Oceanfront graphic indicates October date for Something in the Water

Screenshot 2023-12-12 at 5.12.50 PM.png
Screenshot from presentation given to Virginia Beach City Council
Screenshot 2023-12-12 at 5.12.50 PM.png
Posted at 5:45 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 17:56:28-05

A map graphic of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront indicating the Something in the Water music festival would be held in October 2024 was presented to the Virginia Beach city council on Tuesday.

The graphic was shown by Nancy Helman, director of the city's Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Last week, News 3 asked officials with the city of Virginia Beach about the date change and they said that any official dates would be announced by the festival organizers.

Something in the Water 2023

News

Could Something in the Water 2024 be held in October?

Brendan Ponton
5:26 PM, Dec 08, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign