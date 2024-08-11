Hands of Grace hopes to lend a helping hand to more people in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer told News 3 that addressing homelessness and poverty is a community effort.

That's why the city's been working on a safety net to help people when they don't know where to turn. One way is by welcoming organizations who want to help.

The city extended a welcome to nonprofit Hands of Grace at a grand opening ceremony Saturday.

Hands of Grace Grand Management Director Rosa Mari Gonzalez said they've noticed those who may not speak English and are in a new place often may need a little guidance.

"We looked around and they say 'Hey, I don't know where to live. What is the process to have a house? Or what is the process to have a shelter?'" said Gonzalez. She added that they want those individuals, other immigrants, and people experiencing homelessness to know that they are there to help, whether that's with food, education, financial, workforce and housing programs, or other support.

"We are such a caring community in Virginia Beach and that's the strength of Virginia Beach and our community. It also fits into – we started a Hope Pipeline in Virginia Beach helping our people excel that will deal with at-risk youth, homeless, mental health, physical health, mentoring, getting people into good jobs and careers," added Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.