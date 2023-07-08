Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Illegal fireworks display damages multiple boats in VB, fire department says

Illegal Fireworks Display VBFD.jpg
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 07:39:39-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department said an illegal fireworks display damaged multiple boats at Rudy Inlet Monday night.

The fireworks were set off around 10:30 p.m., according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.

"The fireworks display was not sanctioned or granted a permit by the City of Virginia Beach nor the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Bureau," the post said.

The fire department described the damage as "excessive."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Prevention Bureau at (757) 385-422 or Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV