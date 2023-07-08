Illegal fireworks display damages multiple boats in VB, fire department says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department said an illegal fireworks display damaged multiple boats at Rudy Inlet Monday night.

The fireworks were set off around 10:30 p.m., according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.

"The fireworks display was not sanctioned or granted a permit by the City of Virginia Beach nor the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Bureau," the post said.

The fire department described the damage as "excessive."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Prevention Bureau at (757) 385-422 or Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.