Lifeguards help with lots of lost children, some heat-related issues during busy weekend at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Summer and hot weather make for big crowds on our beaches. But before you hit the sand – you want to make sure you're prepared for the weather, the water and anything else.

News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked beachgoers how they felt that lifeguards were out in full force Saturday.

"You know rip currents can occur at any given point in time so you got to make sure you have your lifeguards on duty," said Trenton Greene of Petersburg, Virginia.

The water's a big priority for those on duty.

"A weekend like this with this many people on the beach... our number one responsibility is the water: watch the water, watch the water, watch the water. So we have 49 lifeguard stands, 41 here on the resort, six down at Croatan, two up in the north end, plus patrols, lots of ATVs going up and down checking on folks," said Tom Gill, chief of Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service.

Gill said Saturday's been a big day for lost kids. They helped roughly 40 of them.

"[Kids are] just separated because it's a big beach and things look alike," said Gill.

Of course, it was also a big day for the heat.

"As soon as we got out of the car it was very humid. I felt it immediately but luckily the breeze is out here so we are pretty good," said Darius Scott of Petersburg, Virginia.

You can feel the heat in the air and in the sand – which can rise to temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

"We actually started with a couple of heat related issues on the boardwalk. You know, some people just not used to that heat and before the wind picked up it was definitely steamy out," explained Gill.

Luckily, he said, it's not been anything too serious so far.

Still he added, If you're heading outside he says you should take precautions. He said it's a good idea to use shade and wear sunscreen, drink water and electrolytes – not alcohol, eat healthy snacks, and keep a careful eye on your kids.

"Come enjoy it and just listen to the lifeguards. They're out there watching over everybody," said Gill.