Man arrested in connection to Shore Drive crash that killed 24-year-old woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash on Shore Drive that happened in September.

According to Virginia Beach police, around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, officers were sent to a crash in the 1200 block of Shore Drive.

Police learned that the crash involved three cars. One car, driven by a 23-year-old Portsmouth man named Ricardo Beckles, hit the two other cars when trying to pass in the left lane, police said.

The first car Beckles hit was driven by a 24-year-old woman named Ayana Paul, according to police. They learned that after Beckles hit Paul’s car, it went off the road and hit a tree. Paul was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said during the crash, Beckles’ car also went off the road, and came to a stop on the left shoulder. The third driver was able to pull over and stop, police added. Both Beckles and the third driver were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Now, police tell us that they arrested Beckles after charges against him were approved on Thursday, Oct. 12. He is facing the following charges, according to police: Voluntary Manslaughter and Reckless Speeding.

Beckles’ bond hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

