VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man had to go to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in a Virginia Beach parking lot Sunday night.

Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 it happened around 6:40 p.m. in the Wendy's parking lot in the area of South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road.

Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

