Mount 'Thrashmore' 2.0: riders take steps to bring permanent BMX track to VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach might make you think of surfing and skateboarding.

But what about BMX?

"We have a great scene here. It's a beach town, known as a surf town but also a BMX town as well," said Colin Mackay, A BMX enthusiast

"You get to ride around, find new people, have new friends," said Finley Mackay, a young BMX enthusiast.

Up until two years ago, the riders practiced on some secret trails.

"There was a piece of property called Thrashmore that they've been using for over 20 years," said George Alcaraz, WITH VB BMX LLC.

"Through a planning application we discovered that they were there but also that their ramps and tracks were on private property so they'd have to vacate the premises," said Michael Berlucchi, a councilmember for Virginia Beach.

"We hand-built everything there. The last year or two it got so good so that's why it was a little bit upsetting that it was gone," added Colin Mackay.

Saturday, VB BMX put on a fundraiser to build a new city-approved pump track. There, they showcased several ramps and discussed the project. It'll be on 15 acres of city-supplied land in Dunwoody Park off of General Booth Boulevard.

The BMX group is funding the construction.

Once an agreement between VB BMX and the city is signed, the BMX riders will get access to the park.

"Its going to be good for the park, good for the neighborhood, and it's going to be great for these BMX riders," said Councilmember Berlucchi.

"BMX, skate, motocross, we hope that someday the international destination is Virginia Beach. This is a stepping stone for it and that's what we're doing right now," said Alcaraz.

"Knowing there's a city-approved place coming we're going to be able to build some really cool stuff, fun stuff too. And it's for future generations," said Colin Mackay.

Those future generations are ready to hit the trails, too.

The new track is in the works as the city also considers what to do with Rudee Loop. That's a place Mayor Bobby Dyer thinks could someday incorporate a BMX track.

"My gosh would [Rudee Loop] be a perfect place to have this type of activity," said Virginia Beach mayor Bobby Dyer.

VB BMX's goal is to build the Dunwoody Park track next spring.

They're always looking for folks who want to become members or help fund/volunteer for the project. For more information visit their website.