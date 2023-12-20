Mount Trashmore Park's Kid's Cove is getting new features, including hillside slides & climbers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's most popular park is getting some major upgrades.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation (VBPR) recently announced that starting in January, the Kid's Cove at Mount Trashmore Park will undergo renovations.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Dec. 20

The plans include putting playground equipment on the hill with slides going down it, climbers and nets with safety surfacing. The renovations will add 3,200 square feet to the Kid's Cove.

“These new updates will enhance the overall play experience for children and provide a fun way for children to climb and slide down the hillside," said Michael Kirschman, director of VBPR.

The project is expected to cost $1.6 million, and it will be fully ADA-compliant.

VBPR says it should be finished by late next summer.

Scroll through the pictures above to see project renderings.