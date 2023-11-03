National Retail Federation predicts record 2023 holiday shopping season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just in time for what the National Retail Federation predicts will be a record holiday shopping season in 2023, the much-anticipated Lego store opened in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

The line to get into the store seemed never-ending Friday morning.

Inside, there was also a line as people waited to checkout.

Colter Anstaett/WTKR LEGO store, Town Center in Virginia Beach, Nov. 3

“So excited," Cindy Pugh said as she waited.

“There are a couple sets in December that are going to be releasing, so I’m very excited for that," Stephen Trainor said as he picked out some Legos from a shelf inside the store.

As for holiday shopping, not everyone has the same approach.

“Pretty much just go to the store and see what’s there," Pugh said. "I kind of have an idea of have an idea of per person, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to stick to it."

“I save a certain amount of money each month for my Christmas budget," said Trainor.

Holiday spending nationwide in 2023 was projected to be between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion, which would be a 3-4% increase from last year.

Seeing holiday sales growth returning to pre-pandemic levels is not surprising, according to the National Retail Federation’s President and CEO.

“Overall household finances remain in good shape and will continue to support the consumer’s ability to spend.” NRF President & CEO Matthew Shay

The holiday shopping season is always a busy time at Stark & Legum Men’s Wear in Norfolk and could be especially helpful in 2023.

“August and September were quiet," said Stark & Legum Owner Michael Jay Benton.

Benton was optimistic about 2023.

“Every year’s been a little bit better since the pandemic."

NRF's chief economist says consumers are still in the driver's seat.

“Consumers remain in the driver’s seat, and are resilient despite headwinds of inflation, higher gas prices, stringent credit conditions and elevated interest rates.” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz

For Pugh, the economy isn't much of a factor when doing holiday shopping.

“It’s really more about what my budget is and what I’m doing, my jobs, my family’s jobs, that kind of thing," Pugh said.

Trainor, however, says he does take the economy into consideration.

“That definitely does play into effect," said Trainor. "I just graduated from college and I have a pretty good job, so that helps a lot."

If the NRF's sales prediction holds true, that would represent a three to four percent increase from 2022.