Navy, Marines conduct multi-day training exercise at Fort Story

FORT STORY, Va. — Some sailors and Marines are better prepared to respond to disaster thanks to a multi-day training exercise at Fort Story.

A landing craft left Utah Beach and a few minutes later, docked inside the USS Fort Lauderdale anchored not far off shore.

“This training is extremely good for all of us because it helps us all integrate as an entire unit," said U.S. Navy Senior Chief David Shamieh.

The landing craft was tasked with picking up cargo and Marines waiting on board and transporting them back to the beach for their portion of the exercise.

"We play a big part. We have to offload the LCACs, feed the people, build structures. We have Marines, on the site over there, they’re building structures, tearing them down, rebuilding them," U.S. Marine Cpl. Nathan Dickerson said. "We’ll supply chow, housing, overall just security for the people, whoever’s been inflicted by the natural disaster.”

The landing craft was one of two that made multiple trips to and from the ship.

"The ship’s role in this exercise is to house the Marines until that natural disaster happens and we actually have to respond to it," U.S. Navy Lt. Warren McWilliams explained. "We bring them on board, we feed them, we give them a rack. In the event something happens, we’re going to make sure they’re ready to land on the beach when needed."

This type of exercise is done annually and requires months of planning.

"I believe we started in the January time frame, at least to get everybody on the same page. But more recently, really the last few months, just diving into the details," U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Hale said.

“It shows that we’re trying to participate worldwide as far as helping out," Shamieh said.

This particular exercise was meant to simulate a domestic response but can also help sailors and Marines prepare for an international response.