New beginnings for Virginia Beach neighborhood 2 years after tornado

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been two years since a tornado devastated parts of Virginia Beach.

Nancy Gonzalez, a Virginia Beach resident who lost her home during the EF-3 tornado on April 30, 2023, reflected on the experience. “What I learned is that there’s still compassion and that people do reach out to help and that we were never alone.”

Gonzalez and her husband, along with neighbors in Great Neck, had just seconds to respond when the tornado struck. Despite the chaos, remarkably, no one was seriously hurt or killed.

A stark comparison is obvious when driving onto Haversham Close. Where there was debris and many crews clearing trees in 2023, it’s now lined with a row of modern homes and fresh, new grass.

Though the rebuilding process was challenging for them, Gonzalez is thrilled to be back in the neighborhood. Overwhelmed with emotion, she described returning to the site of her former home daily. She has mixed feelings of joy and sadness. She also said that she is grateful they had insurance, and when she sees news coverage of natural disasters, she is concerned for those without insurance.

Gonzalez hopes one day, she’ll be more tolerant of severe weather. “But for now, when the weather gets really bad, I won’t deny it, I get really nervous. I get scared, terrified.”

While most residents have rebuilt, some are still on that journey. A News 3 crew noticed one home in the construction process.

Gonzalez says the tragedy of the tornado strengthened the bonds among Great Neck neighbors.

“Closer than ever. Yes, it’s like family. I love it. I’m grateful and I’m happy to be home.”

