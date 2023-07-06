New VBSO chief deputy is 2nd woman to hold the position

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Capt. Tina Mapes is the newest chief deputy of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Ken Stolle announced Thursday.

In the last 28 years, Sheriff Stolle said Chief Mapes has served in multiple roles at the sheriff's office including correctional operations, court security and the criminal intelligence unit, just to name a few.

Mapes is the second woman to hold the position at the sheriff's office, Stolle said.

She comes to the position after Chief Deputy Victoria Thomson, who served 31 years, retired at the end of June.

“Chief Deputy Mapes exemplifies public service and is a leader at work and in our community. She has had an exceptional career and embodies the core values of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office: commitment, integrity, compassion and professionalism,” said Stolle. “I am honored to have Chief Deputy Mapes serving alongside me to protect and serve the citizens of Virginia Beach and lead the VBSO forward.”