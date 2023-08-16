Northampton Blvd. closed at Independence Blvd., Pleasure House Rd in VB for crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eastbound Northampton Boulevard is closed to traffic between Independence Boulevard and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach.

Eastbound of Northampton Blvd is temporarily closed to traffic between Independence Blvd and Pleasure House Rd while VBPD investigates an crash. Detours are in place but if you can avoid the area please do. pic.twitter.com/Vr7msLqKSC — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) August 16, 2023

The police department said it's due to a crash.

Detours are in place, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area.