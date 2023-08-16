Watch Now
Northampton Blvd. closed at Independence Blvd., Pleasure House Rd in VB for crash

Virginia Beach Police Department
Police investigate a crash on Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach. Aug. 16, 2023.
Posted at 6:10 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 18:10:58-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eastbound Northampton Boulevard is closed to traffic between Independence Boulevard and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach.

The police department said it's due to a crash.

Detours are in place, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

