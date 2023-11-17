'Nuisance odors' reported in Virginia Beach neighborhoods; city says it may be a few things

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is investigating after residents say they are smelling something a little funky.

Residents in the Holland Pines subdivision and other nearby neighborhoods of Virginia Beach have reported "nuisance odors" permeating the neighborhood, according to Media & Communications Coordinator Bryan Clark.

The City of Virginia Beach Public Utilities and Public Works departments are being assisted by HRSD (Hampton Roads Sanitation District) to investigate and identify potential sources of the odor.

The local office of Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) is aware of the issue, and the City is coordinating with VDEQ staff to report findings of the investigation.

Water sampling and analysis have been conducted in nearby ponds and waterways, according to Clark. The presence of sanitary sewage was not detected in the samples collected as of Nov. 15.

It is possible that the odor is due to natural causes and related to low dissolved oxygen content in the Holland Pines pond which has affected aquatic life.

Dry weather conditions may be contributing to the odor’s intensity and persistence. Investigations will continue and Public Works will provide an update once testing is concluded.

To report nuisance odors, you can contact Virginia Beach Public Works Operations at (757)- 385-1470 or pwclrks@vbgov.com.