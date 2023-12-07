Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony to be held at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony is scheduled to be held Thursday at the chapel at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:55 p.m. EST, the time when the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941.

The ceremony will be followed by a wreath laying at the Pearl Harbor memorial on base.

Family members of Pearl Harbor survivors will be in attendance at the ceremony.

