Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony to be held at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

Event will be held at base chapel
Dec. 7 commemorates the 83rd anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941, an event that precipitated the United States' entry into World War II. The surprise attack from Japanese bombers just before 8 a.m. Hawaii time killed over 2,400 service members and civilians.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 11:02:35-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony is scheduled to be held Thursday at the chapel at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:55 p.m. EST, the time when the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941.

The ceremony will be followed by a wreath laying at the Pearl Harbor memorial on base.

Family members of Pearl Harbor survivors will be in attendance at the ceremony.

News 3 will have a reporter at the ceremony. Stay with WTKR for updates on this story.

