VIRGINIA BEACH — A pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross Virginia Beach Blvd. on Friday, police said Tuesday.

The vehicle was heading eastbound when the male pedestrian was struck in the 4800 block. The driver and passengers were not injured and fully cooperated with investigators, police said.

Top Stories - Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

Police have not released the name of the pedestrian, pending notification of next of kin.

We'll update this story as we learn more.