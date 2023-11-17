Watch Now
Pembroke Square’s 3-day liquidation sale includes furniture, Christmas trees & more

Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 10:46:41-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Anyone in the Hampton Roads area looking for new furniture and household items? Right now, you can head to Pembroke Square to snag a deal during its liquidation sale.

The property, formerly known as Pembroke Mall, is hosting the sale before it undergoes construction and redevelopment.

Available items include desks, chairs, garment racks, glass storefront windows, light fixtures, flooring, kids’ crafts, marketing supplies, Christmas trees and more. A News 3 reporter was there for over an hour and saw over 100 people at the sale and long lines outside.

Interested buyers can stop by the mall, located at 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd., on Friday, Saturday and Monday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The mall says all sales are final and cash is the only accepted form of payment.

