VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It appears Virginia Beach Public Schools will soon be searching for a new superintendent.

A vote is scheduled for Friday afternoon on whether to name Dr. Aaron Spence the new superintendent of Loudoun County schools in Northern Virginia.

Dr. Spence has been in charge of the Resort City's school system for 10 years.

Loudoun County has been searching for a new superintendent since March.

