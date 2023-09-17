Photos: 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show
Blue Angels, F-22 Raptor teams perform
Performers at the 2023 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show included the famous Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the F/A-18F Rhino Demo Team, Rob Holland, and others.
