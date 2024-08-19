Red flags up! VB Oceanfront lifeguards make 11 rescues over the weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As school begins again for some students in Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service said it's expecting to finish off the summer with half the amount of rescues lifeguards made last summer.

Over the weekend and on Monday, red flags were out at the Oceanfront to notify beachgoers of potential dangerous rip currents in the water.

Text messages were sent out over the weekend from the city's text alert system notifying residents of beach conditions.

Virginia Beach saw some surf over the weekend due to Ernesto churning up the Atlantic Ocean.

From Friday through Sunday officials said they made 11 rescues saving 13 swimmers.

Tom Gill with Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said for most of the summer the water has been pretty calm but with hurricane season in full effect we may see those red flags come out more often.

"It's hurricane season, we're going to see more activity out in the Atlantic, a great place for it to be," Gill said. "We'll take the effects, the surfers love it but for the swimmers again just find where that lifeguard is in a stand and get in front of them so we can do the best job for you and keep everybody safe."

Gill said there is still a chance the red flags may be out on Tuesday as well due to how the sand bar is positioned from the weekend surf.

He feels the number of rescues shows how the city and his team can work together to ensure visitors stay safe.