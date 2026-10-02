Extensive smoke damage reported following fire at Virginia Aquarium conservation center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium's Darden Marine Animal Conservation Center in Virginia Beach is currently working on recovery efforts after a Tuesday night fire caused extensive smoke damage that displaced animals and staff.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded after a fire and significant amount of smoke set off the building's fire alarms. The fire was contained by the sprinkler system, but the entire building suffered smoke damage. No staff or emergency personnel were injured.

Five sea turtles undergoing rehabilitation were removed from the building on Tuesday by aquarium staff and first responders. Some invertebrates were lost the night of the fire and a Kemp ridley sea turtle has also since died.

"The turtle had stranded several weeks ago and was admitted to the DMACC for rehabilitation. It was extremely compromised at the time of the fire, and there is currently no determination if smoke exposure contributed to its death; additional tests are pending," the aquarium said in a release.

All remaining fish and invertebrates have been transferred out of the building and are being monitored by veterinary and animal care teams.

"We are very grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to protect our facility, and our staff who guided the safe recovery and continued care of our animals and animal systems," Aquarium CEO Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis said in the release. "The team is tired, but they remain completely focused on animal welfare and getting this critical facility operational again."

Assessment and recovery efforts are underway and ongoing at the DMACC. The aquarium says every space and system was affected by smoke damage or contamination.

The animals and staff from the DMACC are currently displaced, and the duration of their displacement remains unknown.

Until the sea turtle rehabilitation systems and treatment areas are operational, the care of current stranded patients is being managed under temporary conditions at the aquarium's main vet center.

At this time, the Virginia Aquarium does not need supplies or donated items from the public. Monetary donations made to the Virginia Aquarium Foundation directly support the Stranding Response Program's operations. The Foundation provides critical funding for the Program.

The Stranding Response hotline remains operational. Any marine mammal or sea turtle in distress or found deceased should be reported to the 24/7 hotline at 757-385-7575.

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