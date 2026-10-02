Four students injured in Virginia Beach school bus crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four students were taken to a hospital after a school bus crash on Friday morning, according to Virginia Beach police.

Police received a report of the crash in the 3400 block of Princess Anne Road at around 7:27 a.m.

The Virginia Beach City Public Schools bus was taking 27 students to school.

First responders arrived and took four students to a local hospital for treatment.

Virginia Beach police are continuing to investigate the crash.



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