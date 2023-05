VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A snake caused more than 5,000 customers in Virginia Beach to lose power Monday night.

The areas impacted Birdneck, State Military Reservation, Dam Neck, Birdneck Elementary, Seatack Elementary, Cooke Elementary, according to a Dominion Energy spokesperson.

"About 5,800 customers were affected by an outage caused when a snake got into some of our equipment," the spokesperson said. "Dominion Energy crews restored service in about an hour."