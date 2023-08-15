Survey shows Virginia Beach residents want green space rather than hotel, apartments at Rudee Loop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What should be done with Rudee Loop in Virginia Beach?

That was the question at the forefront of a Virginia Beach City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

For years, the city has talked about redeveloping the space at the southern end of the boardwalk. Recently, more than 4,000 people participated in a survey.

The majority of residents want Rudee Loop to be a green space and they do not want a hotel or apartments built there.

On Tuesday, councilmembers weighed in, one by one, and the overall consensus is they'd like to have the parks and recreation department get some expert advice for a formal proposal.

Councilmember Michael Berlucchi said it was one of the best conversations he's had on the topic of what to do with Rudee Loop.

"This space has always been referred to during conversations I've been involved with, as one of the most valuable pieces of real estate on the east coast," Berlucchi said. "I believe that to be true...not for its financial value and development potential but because it's such a special piece of property in the way that it's situated on the Rudee Inlet.

Council agreed to revisit the issue during their retreat next Tuesday.