Suspects wanted in assault at Parlays 2 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects accused of assaulting a man inside a Virginia Beach sports bar.

On Dec. 31 just after 1 a.m., three people assaulted a man inside Parlays 2 — a sports bar located at 5266 Princess Anne Rd.

Police haven’t identified two of the three suspects involved in the assault. They provided the following pictures and descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black male with dreads and facial hair wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.

Suspect 2: Black male wearing ripped jeans, a black hoodie with an emblem, and a balaclava mask pulled up overhead.

Anyone with information is asked to call VBPD detectives at 757-385-4101. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Solvers.

