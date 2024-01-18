Trooper injured in motorcycle crash on I-264

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state trooper was injured Thursday morning on I-264 in a motorcycle crash, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred around 8:17 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-264 near Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.
The trooper's injuries are non-life threatening, according to VSP.
At least two lanes appeared to be blocked due to the crash on a Virginia Department of Transportation live video feed.
No more information about the incident was provided.
