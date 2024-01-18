Watch Now
Trooper injured in motorcycle crash on I-264

Posted at 9:32 AM, Jan 18, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state trooper was injured Thursday morning on I-264 in a motorcycle crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred around 8:17 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-264 near Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.

The trooper's injuries are non-life threatening, according to VSP.

At least two lanes appeared to be blocked due to the crash on a Virginia Department of Transportation live video feed.

No more information about the incident was provided.

We'll update this story as we learn more.

