U.S. News & World Report: Virginia Beach is in top 30 best places to live

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new list of the best places to live, and one of the seven cities is included.

U.S. News and World report just released its list of top places to live in the country. The 150 most populated metro areas in the U.S. were ranked based on affordability, quality of life desirability and job market.

The annual rankings also consider factors that people look at when moving somewhere new, like the cost of living, weather and access to health care.

This year, Green Bay, Wisconsin, took the number one housing spot thanks to affordable housing, low crime and high air quality. Huntsville, Alabama; Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Boulder, Colorado; and Sarasota, Florida rounded out this year's top five.

Virginia Beach ranked 30th on the list. The article points to the city's "friendly residents and relaxed atmosphere."

"The glorious ocean views, beautiful waterfront homes and award-winning restaurants make this vacation destination a place worthy of being calling home," the article states.

Richmond came in at number 42.

