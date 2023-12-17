VB exploring alternative ownership, operational models' for aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For almost four decades, the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center has offered people a glimpse at ocean life, but future changes could be coming to the facility and its ownership.

The City of Virginia Beach reports taxpayers are subsidizing the aquarium by about $8 billion a year. An evaluation found the facility is in need of roughly $200 million to $300 million in repairs, maintenance and expansion.

City council didn't cover the cost of some renovations in next year's budget. Now the city is "exploring alternative ownership and operational models."

City leaders said they're also turning to the private sector and non-profits to balance the competing financial needs of the city.

In a survey this year, the city found most people either support or are neutral in investing in the aquarium. However, other needs rank higher, such as paying for roads, addressing flooding and school buildings.

The aquarium's president and CEO said the facility provides $5.8 million in tax revenue for the city, and it's the third most visited attraction in the commonwealth.

The city told News 3 there are no changes to the aquarium coming at this time.