VB man known for love of live music & charity recovers after organ failure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Music filled the air surrounding Fisher's restaurant in Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Derick Miracle/WTKR

At least 40 musicians and crowds of people, all coming together to raise money for 54-year-old Joey Mondichak, a man who's no stranger to live performances.

Provided to WTKR News 3 Joey Mondichak

"He shows up at everybody's events," said friend Paul Cating. "People often kind of joke that maybe there's five or 10 of them because he's everywhere all at the same time, a nobody knows how."

Cating said he built a large network, as well.

"He goes around to all of these venues and he finds different people," Cating said. "And then he talks to them. He goes up to people and he shows appreciation for their art and their work."

Derick Miracle/WTKR Paul Cating speaks to News 3's Jay Greene

That's how Mondichak got his start building his network.

Cating called him a natural networker, and he started putting on events for charitable purposes.

"A big part of that was to support autism awareness," Mondichak said. "And also female empowerment because his 16-year-old daughter has high-functioning autism."

But since Sept. 16, Mondichak's been in the hospital, battling organ failure.

His mother told News 3's Jay Greene it all began when he started feeling more tired than usual.

"He actually drove himself to the hospital," said Mondichak's mom, Deborah Ruck. "When he got to the hospital, he was so weak he couldn't walk in. So we had somebody bring out a wheelchair for him and take him in."

Derick Miracle/WTKR Deborah Ruck speaks with News 3's Jay Greene



Things went downhill from there.

"He actually flatlined three times, and he was brought back," Ruck said. "Bottom line, he left us three times."

But Mondichak pulled through.

His condition has greatly improved since then. He's still in the hospital undergoing physical and occupational therapies.

While Mondichak couldn't be at Sunday night's event, Paul Cating, who also organized everything, set up a livestream. That way, Mondichak could watch from his hospital room.

"[Joey] wanted me to get up and make an announcement that a number of the medical staff that helped saved his life and kept him in good spirits so that he could recover are in the building today," Cating said. "They wanted to remain anonymous, but Joey has an infectious energy and level of joy and enthusiasm that just resonated with people and inspires people."

Cating described Mondichak using many adjectives.

But above all, he said Mondichak is a "good friend."

"Just somebody who's really good to talk to," he said. "If you're struggling or if you've got something going on, he'll just sit and listen. If he feels like he's got some advice to impart upon you, he'll impart it...and it's good advice."

Cating said it still remains a mystery how Mondichak actually knows so many people in the community.

Derick Miracle/WTKR

"The way he manages to go from event to event, if there's live music, he's there," Cating told Greene. "It could be 100 venues, he's on all of them. He shows deep appreciation to performers and that just resonates with people so much."

Mondichak's mother said that if she could talk to everyone in the crowd, she'd thank every single person.

Sunday's event ran from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Noblemen, a nonprofit focused on helping kids in Hampton Roads, raised money during Sunday's event. All of the proceeds will go to Mondichak and his family.