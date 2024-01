VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist is under investigation in Virginia Beach, police confirmed to News 3.

It happened Saturday night, around 6:15, in the area of Lynn Shores Drive and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

A police department spokesperson said the department's traffic safety unit is investigating, and no other details were provided.

News 3's crews could see a heavy law enforcements and EMS presence at the scene.

Follow News 3 for updates.