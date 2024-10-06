Watch Now
Vintage WWII plane leaves Virginia Beach with supplies for Western NC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A vintage WWII airplane left the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach Sunday afternoon, filled with donated supplies to be delivered to parts of Western North Carolina devastated by Hurricane Helene.

The museum hosted a supply drive during its Warbirds Over the Beach air show on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

"The vintage plane that will carry the supplies is a Douglas C-47 Skytrain, flown by The Liberty Foundation, a nonprofit flying museum in Douglas, Georgia," according to a press release. "C-47s dropped American paratroopers behind enemy lines to begin the Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and also played a vital role in resupplying Allied forces during their advance across Europe."

The museum said it's been working with teams on the ground in North Carolina to figure out what supplies are needed.

