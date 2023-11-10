Virginia Aquarium’s newly renovated South Building opens in January

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium’s South Building’s multimillion-dollar renovation is complete, and attendees will soon be able to experience the new additions and upgrades in the exploratory space.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests into our reimagined South Building. This space will expand our offerings and education programming, enhancing the overall guest experience,” said president and CEO, Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis. “The building is designed to be a hands-on, interactive experience that engages all the senses, sparks curiosity for all ages, and inspires conservation of the marine environment.”

The aquarium says following the nearly $29 million renovation, the South Building now features play areas, touch pools, a veterinary care center, a moon jelly touch pool and more.

The building holds 20,000 gallons of water and more than a dozen species, according to the aquarium. Some of the new species include Pacific sea nettle jellyfish, decorator crab, mantis shrimp and cuttlefish. Old favorites, like the North American River Otters, will also be in the building upon its reopening.

The building will open to the public on Jan. 14, 2024. Virginia Aquarium members will have access to an exclusive first look at the renovations a day early on Jan. 13.