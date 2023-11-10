Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Aquarium’s newly renovated South Building opens in January

virginia aquarium.jpg
Sabella, Anthony
virginia aquarium.jpg
Sharks at Virginia Aquarium
Posted at 8:57 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 09:07:22-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium’s South Building’s multimillion-dollar renovation is complete, and attendees will soon be able to experience the new additions and upgrades in the exploratory space.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests into our reimagined South Building. This space will expand our offerings and education programming, enhancing the overall guest experience,” said president and CEO, Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis. “The building is designed to be a hands-on, interactive experience that engages all the senses, sparks curiosity for all ages, and inspires conservation of the marine environment.”

10-year volunteer for Virginia Aquarium's 'deep-sea CSI' is an Everyday Hero

News 3 Everyday Hero

Aquarium's 'deep-sea CSI' volunteer is an Everyday Hero

Barbara Ciara
4:00 PM, Oct 24, 2023

The aquarium says following the nearly $29 million renovation, the South Building now features play areas, touch pools, a veterinary care center, a moon jelly touch pool and more.

The building holds 20,000 gallons of water and more than a dozen species, according to the aquarium. Some of the new species include Pacific sea nettle jellyfish, decorator crab, mantis shrimp and cuttlefish. Old favorites, like the North American River Otters, will also be in the building upon its reopening.

The building will open to the public on Jan. 14, 2024. Virginia Aquarium members will have access to an exclusive first look at the renovations a day early on Jan. 13.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV