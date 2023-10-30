Virginia Beach candidate yard signs vandalized with names cut out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Yard signs for Virginia Beach candidates running for state office were vandalized recently, with portions of the candidates' names cut out.

Two of the signs promote the campaigns of Aaron Rouse (D), candidate for state senate, and Michael Feggans (D), candidate for state delegate. Photos taken by News 3 of the signs show just the last names cut out of the yard signs.

Top Stories: Monday, Oct. 30

The Virginia Beach Police Department told News 3's John Hood Monday morning they were not aware of the vandalization but are looking into it.

"Usually, these types of crimes will fall under the destruction of private property," said Jude Brenya with the Virginia Beach Police Public Affairs Office. "Anything under $1,000 will be a class one misdemeanor."

One resident driving by the signs said she's never seen anything like this before.

"It's absolutely absurd," said Tameka. "I cannot believe it.

Catch John Hood's report this evening on WTKR News 3.