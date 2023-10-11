Watch Now
Virginia Beach City Public School Board passes modified version of Gov. Youngkin's Model Polices

Posted at 11:19 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 23:19:49-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Schools once again took up the Youngkin Administration's education model policy at its board meeting Tuesday night.

The school board voted to pass a slightly modified version of the model policies. It includes calling students by nicknames commonly associated with their given name, upon request.

Any other nickname would need to be approved by the parents.

Parents have to submit instruction in writing to call their child by a different pronoun than the sex on their child's record.

The vote was nine for and one against, with one abstention.

This is an issue that many students, parents and teachers addressed the school board over the past few months.

