Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach City Public Schools bus involved in crash on Virginia Beach Blvd.

Virginia Beach school bus crash
busincident2.jpg
busincident.jpg
Posted at 9:33 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 09:33:45-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools bus was involved in a crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. Friday morning, according to a city spokesperson.

Sr. Operations Supervisor Matt Berg told News 3 there was a single-car accident with the school bus on Virginia Beach Blvd. near Highway Lane.

He says there were kids on the school bus, but no one was injured in the crash.

It is currently unclear what caused the bus to crash, and we are working to learn more about the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV