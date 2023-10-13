Virginia Beach City Public Schools bus involved in crash on Virginia Beach Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools bus was involved in a crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. Friday morning, according to a city spokesperson.

Sr. Operations Supervisor Matt Berg told News 3 there was a single-car accident with the school bus on Virginia Beach Blvd. near Highway Lane.

He says there were kids on the school bus, but no one was injured in the crash.

It is currently unclear what caused the bus to crash, and we are working to learn more about the incident.

