Virginia Beach elderly woman missing for over 4 days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman in Virginia Beach has been missing for over four days, and the Virginia beach Police Department are actively looking for her.

Jewell Mullins, 75, was last seen on September 19, around 9 a.m. Her car, a 2005 Dodge caravan, was found a day later on Princess Anne Road near 10 a.m.

Mullins is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 250 pounds and believed to be wearing a blue top with black pants.

Those with information are encouraged to call a VBPD Missing Person Detective at 757-385-4101.