Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation holds housing resource fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation is holding a housing resource fair for people who need help finding a home.

Since 2007, housing programs across the U.S. have celebrated October as Housing America Month. In honor of this, Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation resource fair will feature city agencies, nonprofits and housing providers who can offer informational resources on a variety of housing-related needs. This includes, but is not limited to, affordable rental housing, utility assistance programs and taxpayer relief programs.

Sharon Shoff with Virginia Beach Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation says nearly half of all renters in Virginia Beach are cost burdened.

"After the pandemic we did see the numbers of renters who are paying too much for rent increase. It use to be in the 40% range, now it's 53% of all renters paying more than 30% of their income for rent" said Shoff.

The Housing 411 resource fair will be held on Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m until 7 p.m at Meyera Oberndorf Central Library.

