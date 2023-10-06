Watch Now
'Virginia Beach' is the first track on Drake's new album, 'For All The Dogs'

Drake
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Rapper Drake gestures after watching an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 103-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Drake
Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 08:01:44-04

Virginia Beach was trending on social media as hip-hop superstar Drake prepared to release his new album.

His new album, “For All The Dogs,” was released Friday morning. He posted the track list Thursday night, which showed “Virginia Beach” as the first song.

He mentions the city only once in the song, however.

He sings about a girl using slang and compares her to the city.

Drake has performed in Virginia Beach before, when he came to the Virginia Beach amphitheater with Lil Wayne in 2014.

