'Virginia Beach' is the first track on Drake's new album, 'For All The Dogs'

Virginia Beach was trending on social media as hip-hop superstar Drake prepared to release his new album.

His new album, “For All The Dogs,” was released Friday morning. He posted the track list Thursday night, which showed “Virginia Beach” as the first song.

Top Stories: Friday, October 6

He mentions the city only once in the song, however.

He sings about a girl using slang and compares her to the city.

Drake has performed in Virginia Beach before, when he came to the Virginia Beach amphitheater with Lil Wayne in 2014.