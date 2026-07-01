Virginia Beach launches text alert system to ease congestion at Lynnhaven Boat Ramp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City officials have launched a new text alert system to help boaters avoid congestion at the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp during the busy summer season.

The new system allows users to receive notifications when the boat ramp's parking lot is full or the ramp is temporarily closed before they leave home. To enroll, users can text "BOATRAMP" to 67283.

John Hood

The program is the latest effort by the city to address traffic congestion around the popular boat ramp, which has seen a sharp increase in use over the past several years.

"We do anticipate it being pretty busy, and we are fully staffed this weekend to help manage that," said Mike Parkman with Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, the department that oversees the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp.

According to Parkman, annual boat launches have increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pre-COVID, we had about 10,000 launches a year. We're up to about 17,000," he said.

The growing popularity has also led to more traffic in nearby neighborhoods when the boat ramp and trailer parking lot reach capacity.

John Hood

"It's a busy area, and that's OK. It's just a matter of controlling and organizing that traffic," resident Karin Brashears said.

Last month, the city installed LED message boards along Shore Drive to notify boaters when the ramp was full before they entered the neighborhood. City staff said those signs have reduced the number of vehicles attempting to enter the area by about 25% to 35% over the past month.

After hearing additional feedback from residents, Parks & Recreation expanded its efforts by creating the text notification system.

"Following up on the story you did previously, John, with the signs we put up on Shore Drive, we listened to what some of the comments were from the residents and decided to enact a text alert system as well," Parkman said.

John Hood

Nearly 300 people have signed up for the alerts so far, according to the city.

Parkman said the city is working to balance increased recreational use of the facility while minimizing impacts on nearby neighborhoods.

"It's a very popular location, but we do understand there's a need for mitigation for the neighborhood. As we get more users, it becomes more problematic for the people in those neighborhoods, so we're just trying to strike a good balance," he said.

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