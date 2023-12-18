Virginia Beach leaders weigh funding options, consider change of ownership for Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For almost four decades, the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center has offered folks in Hampton Roads and beyond a glimpse at ocean life. However, the facility could soon see some changes to ownership and operations.

The City of Virginia Beach reported that taxpayers are subsidizing the aquarium by roughly $8 million each year. That's equal to roughly one cent of the real estate tax. A recent evaluation found that the facility needs roughly $200 to $300 million for repairs, maintenance and expansion.

City council didn't cover the cost of some renovations in next year's budget. In response, city leaders said they're "exploring alternative ownership and operational models." They also said they're considering the private sector and nonprofits to balance the many different financial needs of the city.

"...I'm hearing residents say, 'We need better maintenance of our stormwater, refurbishment and maintenance of our rec centers. We need new schools,'" said Virginia Beach City Councilmember Michael Berlucci during an August 2023 council meeting. "I rarely hear anyone say, 'We need a new aquarium or a different aquarium.' However, we do need to maintain those exhibits and potentially, you know, create new ones."

This year's survey by the city found that most people either support or are neutral in investing in the aquarium. However, it also shows other needs rank higher, such as paying for roads, addressing flooding, and maintaining school buildings.

The aquarium president and CEO reported that the facility provides $5.8 million in tax revenue for the city and said it is the third most visited attraction in the commonwealth. She wants to encourage visitors to return year after year.

City spokesperson Tiffany Russell said, at this time, nothing is changing for staff, visitors, or the animals at the aquarium.