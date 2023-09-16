Virginia Beach lifeguards raise awareness of dangerous rip currents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— Dangerous rip currents have started to develop as Hurricane Lee moves through our area, raising concerns among families in Hampton Road as 8 to 11 foot waves are crashing on the shorelines in Virginia Beach.

With school back in session, there are fewer lifeguards on the stands, meaning beach goers need to be mindful of the swim conditions.

"I'm staying out of the water. I am absolutely staying out of the water" said Carol Buckler, who's keeping safe at the Oceanfront.

Buckler, Virginia Beach native, said she knows her limitations.

"I'm not letting myself venture out far at all, if I even venture out," said Buckler. "I just think it's too dangerous to try and go in. The current is very strong."

Dangerous rip currents are leaving some uneasy, although Buckler considers herself a strong swimmer.

"The thing about the ocean is it's a dynamic environment, it's always changing" said Tom Gill, Chief of the Virginia Beach Life Saving Service.

Hurricane Lee is kicking up the rough surf creating the dangerous currents. Gill advises that everyone should know the red flags.

"We've had a lot of bad surf," said Gill. "We want people to be prepared, but the best thing you can do when you see that red flag is to go check in with the lifeguard and the lifeguard stand. They will explain to you what we're seeing at the moment."

Throughout the weekend, Gill says 18 stands will be staffed, along with patrols and truck responses. Something Buckler is appreciative of considering News 3 reported on deadly drownings this summer.

"The current can be very deceiving to people, even those who are very strong swimmers," Buckler said. "You have to be extremely careful."

Water experts say you can spot a rip current if you see a dark gap that looks like a path through the surf, and although they advise people to not go into the water, they said if you're caught in a rip current, it won't pull you down under the water, but further out.

Gill says beach goers should tread water, float and yell for help until a lifeguard rescues you.

